Discover Useful Techniques For Growing An Organic Garden

It might be hard to figure out where to start with gardening, but really, all you need to do is look at your options. Everybody has a different yard and different environmental factors to consider. This article will outline a few tips that will identify ways you can begin preparing a garden at home.

An easy way to transport tools to and from the garden is to use an old golf bag. Many golf bags have a stand built into them so it makes grabbing and organizing the tools a breeze. Use the pockets in the sides of the bag to store all kinds of assorted gardening tools, seeds, and gloves, or just use them to store a refreshing beverage.

Be sure to get rid of the weeds growing in your garden. Weeds can turn a beautiful garden into an eyesore. Try using white vinegar to get rid of weeds. Weeds can be killed by white vinegar! Load up your spray bottle with some white vinegar, and spray the weeds away instead of breaking your back removing them by hand.

When using fertilizer, moderation can be the key to success. While it's true that using a fertilizer can enhance your garden's productivity, it's better to apply it sparingly. An overdose of fertilizer can cause excessive growth of the plant's foliage with stunted development of the fruit or vegetables thereby reducing your harvest.

When your summer blooms have bloomed and faded away, remember to dead-head the flowers. This means pinching off the flower heads. This will encourage new flowers to bloom longer next year, and it will also strengthen the plant. Since the flower heads have seeds, you can also save the flower heads that you have pinched off for planting at another time.

A helpful solution for getting rid of a few slugs in your garden is to set out a container of beer. Just take a small plastic cup or container (plastic margarine bowl works great) and tuck it down into your garden beds near the area where the slugs are known to appear. Be sure the lip of the dish is level to the ground and then fill it with beer. The beer attracts the slugs into the dish where they will drown. You will have to dispose of the slugs and reset the beer "trap" every couple days, but your slugs will disappear.

Even if you think you will remember which plants are which later, tag your plants properly from the beginning. Plants can look very different after just a few weeks. Write plant names on flat rocks with a permanent marker in a decorative way, and lay them next to each plant so that you can save yourself from confusion down the road.

Grow native perennials in your yard to attract local wildlife. Native vegetation is the best food source for your native animals. You will see more birds and colorful insects using this method. This is an easy way to attract wildlife, as native plants generally require less work from you in order to thrive.

When gardening, be sure to use proper posture. Don't lift with your back, and try to bend at the knees instead of at the waist. Keep your back straight when bending over. This allows you to use stronger and more flexible muscle groups to lift, and also protects your spine.

A great tip when beginning an organic gardening is to add lime to your seed-starter mix. This is done to reduce the acidity of your peat. Too much acidity can damage it. You should aim to add around 1/4 teaspoon of lime in every single gallon of your seed-starter mix.

Integrate low-growing strawberries into your yard's landscape. Instead of setting aside fruit plants in a separate area, choose strawberries, such as alpine varieties, to use a ground cover that doubles as a fruit garden. These spreading, low-growing plants look attractive and grow well in areas that have a lot of sun.

Spacing is one important factor in gardening. Many people don't realize exactly how much space a plant needs when it grows. Proper spacing is important not just to accommodate the plants' sizes but also for air circulation. Keep this in mind when appropriating spots to plant your seeds.

Even a small investment of time and effort to gardening activities is sure to be greatly rewarded. Those rewards may come in food to feed our families or in flowers and other decorative plants to beautify our environment. Everyone can reap these rewards. The tips that are outlined above will get us started in that direction.